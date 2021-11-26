Optimism, ethics and pride

DART has officially begun its epic mission to smash an asteroid’s moon — for science. On Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The spacecraft will reach its destination — the Didymos asteroid system — in October 2022, where it will strike an asteroid’s moonlet called Dimorphos. The mission will test whether this kind of maneuver, called kinetic impact, is a viable strategy for planetary defense. Ad astra, DART! As a side note, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson invited Bruce Willis to the DART launch due to his starring role in the 1998 film “Armageddon.” Willis reportedly did not attend. Image credit: NASA.

JWST is delayed again, hopefully for the last time. The launch date for the space observatory has been bumped from Dec. 18 to no earlier than Dec. 22. NASA says the extra time will allow for additional testing after an unexpected incident occurred in the observatory where JWST is currently being held.

Ingenuity is still kicking. Or hopping, rather. The Mars ‘copter completed its 16th flight, “traveling 116 meters (about 381 feet) northeast for 109 seconds,” according to NASA. In a tweet, the space agency said Ingenuity took color photos during the flight, but those are yet to be released.