Kate Howells • Nov 22, 2021
Gifts for space lovers
The Planetary Society's 2021 holiday guide
Looking for the best space gifts for the holidays? Whether you’re shopping for the space enthusiast in your life or are looking for ideas for your own wish list, we’ve got you covered. This space gift guide brings together suggestions from the people who love space the most: Planetary Society members and supporters.
Build your own worlds
A Moon infinity puzzle
Based on photographs from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, this 186-piece wooden puzzle of the lunar surface has no edges and pieces wrap around, allowing you to put it together in endless ways. Buy it here.
A round Mars puzzle
Based on imagery from NASA’s Viking orbiter, this 1000-piece puzzle shows details on the Martian surface, including the immense Valles Marineris canyon system. Buy it here.
Decorate your space with space
Visions of the Future poster series
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory created this series of 16 posters depicting cosmic travel destinations of the future. The series, which features planets and moons in our solar system and beyond, is intended to spark the imagination and inspire ideas that are on the edge of possibility.
Find the whole collection for free here and have them printed at your local print center.
No-nonsense posters about scale in space
Sometimes we all need a reminder of just how big space is, and just how tiny we are. These two posters from Kurzgesagt present the cold hard facts — the Sun is huge, and the Moon is far away.
Get cosmic with your cocktails
A rocket cocktail shaker
Your next cocktail party is sure to be a blast with this rocket shaker. When the party’s over, it serves as a nice piece of spacey decoration for the bar set. Buy it here.
JWST cocktail glasses
NASA’s JWST mission has been in development for so long that if it were a person, it would now be old enough to legally drink. All the more reason to celebrate the mission with a set of rocks cocktail glasses featuring the space telescope’s iconic hexagonal mirror. Buy them here.
A Moon ice mold
Did you know that there’s ice on the Moon? Well, now you can make ice in the Moon too! This silicone mold makes spherical ice with lunar craters, perfect to complement any cosmic cocktail. Buy it here.
Keep space handy
A Voyager keychain
If you ever lose your keys in interstellar space, this keychain featuring the iconic Voyager record will make sure that any aliens who find it will know where to return it. Buy it here.
A “Dare Mighty Things” umbrella
Turn a rainy day into an opportunity to show your love of space with this umbrella, which has the same design as the parachute that carried NASA’s Perseverance rover safely to the Martian surface. The stripes on the parachute carried a secret message in binary code: “Dare Mighty Things.” Buy it here.
A stargazing notebook
If you follow our weekly night sky viewing tips, you might also find yourself needing to jot down when and where to look for planets and other celestial phenomena. This pocket-sized notebook is perfect for making stargazing notes, and includes handy references like the lunar phases, the constellations, and a simple astrolabe with instructions. Buy it here.
Wear your favorite missions
Perseverance EDL Socks
One of the highlights of 2021 was the landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars and the first extraterrestrial flight by the Ingenuity helicopter. And we all know there’s no better way to commemorate dramatic exploration milestones like this than by wearing them on your feet. Buy them here.
A Hubble Space Telescope mask
Even though JWST has the world’s attention, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope still holds a special place in many of our hearts. Show your appreciation for this epic mission and the spectacular images it’s captured with 2021’s ultimate fashion accessory: the face mask. Buy it here.
Lucy asteroid mission earrings
NASA’s Lucy mission has a long way to go before it reaches its first target asteroid in 2025, but that’s no reason not to start getting hyped right away. This pair of earrings show the spacecraft’s solar array, which will take it farther from the Sun than any solar-powered mission has ever gone. Buy them here.
Space-ify your coffee table
Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier, by Jim Ottaviani with illustrations by Maris Wicks
Aimed at kids but enjoyable for all ages, this book celebrates the first women to venture off our planet and the lasting impact they made on girls and women around the world. With illustrations to enhance the story, this book has the right stuff to delight and inspire readers. Buy it here or at your local independent bookstore.
What We See in the Stars: An Illustrated Tour of the Night Sky, by Kelsey Oseid
Take a tour of the things you can see in the night sky and those that are too distant for the unaided eye, and learn about the myths, histories, and science behind them all. Combining art, mythology and science, this book will change the way you look up. Buy it here or at your local independent bookstore.
Voyager: Photographs from Humanity's Greatest Journey, by Jens Bezemer and Joel Meter
NASA’s Voyager mission opened humanity’s eyes to the outer solar system, sending back the first images of worlds we’d never seen before. This book collects some of the most majestic, impactful, and undeniably beautiful images sent back from a pair of missions that remain among history’s most impressive feats of exploration. Buy it here or at your local independent bookstore.
A cosmic coloring book
The colors of objects we see in the universe can be mind-boggling, but they’re still no match for the imagination. Based on real imagery sent back from spacecraft, this coloring book gives you the chance to make extraordinary space images your own. Buy it here.
Make an impact with your gift
An active role in the exploration of the cosmos
Give your loved one the satisfaction of impacting the future of space science and exploration by buying them a gift membership to The Planetary Society. As a member, they’ll also get a t-shirt featuring some of the solar system’s most intriguing worlds, invitations to exclusive events, and The Planetary Report, our quarterly print magazine.
Space swag that makes a difference
Give a gift that helps advance space science and exploration by shopping at The Planetary Society’s official online store. Our collection of space gear, jewelry, stickers, and much more is out of this world and supports our work to explore worlds, find life, and defend the Earth from asteroid impacts.
Cement your love of space
Celebrate your passion for space by inscribing your name and a special message on one of the bricks at The Planetary Society’s headquarters in Pasadena, California. Every time visitors tour the office or meet with our CEO Bill Nye, they’ll pass by an enduring commemoration of your role in the exploration of the cosmos.
See space for yourself
For many space fans, the ultimate gift involves seeing the cosmos for themselves.
We’ve got a handy guide to buying a telescope that can help make a first-time buyer’s decision a little easier.
Or if photography is how you’d like to take in the night sky, this guide to shooting the night sky can help you make sure you buy (or ask for) the right gear.
If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience under the stars and planets, our partners at Betchart Tours offer extraordinary space-themed travel packages like seeing an eclipse from an epic location or sailing under dark skies with an astronomer to guide you.
Thank you so much to everyone who submitted ideas for this year’s gift guide! We received such an abundance of suggestions that we weren’t able to include them all, but we appreciate every single contribution. If your suggestion didn’t make the list or if you have a new idea for a space gift someone might love, share it on social media with the hashtag #2021spacegift so people can find it.
