Moonshadow, Moonshadow

Of the thousands of confirmed exoplanets, a few remind us of home. Featuring astrophysicist and exoplanet researcher Dr. Moiya McTier, the newest video from The Planetary Society takes you on a tour of three Earth-like exoplanets and explains what makes them similar to our precious home world. Pictured: An artist’s impression of Kepler-186f, the first confirmed Earth-sized planet in a star’s habitable zone. Image credit: NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyl.

What happens when you combine a global pandemic, growing competition from the private sector, and a never-before-tried mission? In the case of NASA’s Psyche mission, you get a delay. When Psyche missed its launch date in 2022 it set off a chain reaction of delays and cost overruns on other missions led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Laurie Leshin, who took over as JPL Director around the time this was happening, shared her insights with us about the myriad causes that contributed to the situation, and what she’s doing to right the ship.

Marvel ain’t got nothin’ on these world-saving superheroes. Every two years the world’s planetary defense experts gather to discuss and advance their work protecting Earth from asteroid and comet impacts. In this week’s Planetary Radio, Mat Kaplan brings listeners behind the scenes at the 2023 Planetary Defense Conference in Vienna, Austria, sharing exclusive interviews with the people at the forefront of planetary defense.

Planetary Society Vice President Heidi Hammel has received a top honor from NASA. The agency awarded Dr. Hammel an Exceptional Public Service Medal to honor her exemplary career in service to NASA and to the planetary science community. Dr. Hammel is also Vice President for Science for the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, and an Interdisciplinary Scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope.