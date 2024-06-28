Making history, making waves, and making LEGO

Waves on Titan may be strong enough to erode the coastlines of its seas. Saturn’s moon Titan is home to large seas of liquid methane and ethane. Whether those seas are calm or wavy has been the subject of some debate, but new research from MIT suggests that shorelines like the one seen in this radar image from the Cassini spacecraft are most likely shaped by waves. Further study of waves on Titan could yield insights into its climate, such as wind strength. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Italian Space Agency (ASI).

The U.S. government recently completed an asteroid impact preparedness exercise. NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of State Office of Space Affairs, recently went through a hypothetical scenario in which an asteroid was found on a collision course with Earth. This was the fifth such exercise, and the first to incorporate the results of NASA’s DART mission. NASA published a summary of takeaways from the exercise.

Two large asteroids will safely pass Earth this week. Although both asteroids’ trajectories are known and neither poses any risk to our planet, one of them was only discovered a week ago, highlighting the need to continue improving our ability to detect potentially hazardous objects. That recently discovered asteroid, 2024 MK, will be observable around its closest approach on June 29 using a small telescope or binoculars.

A simulated Mars mission concluded this week with a virtual reality “Marswalk.” Four volunteers from around the world recently took part in a 45-day simulated Mars mission within the Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The mission concluded with a virtual reality excursion onto the Martian surface.