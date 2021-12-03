Let’s not forget the other Mars explorers

When scientists detect a possible sign of alien life, how do we know what to make of it? Jim Green, NASA’s chief scientist, and Mary Voytek, leader of the agency’s astrobiology program, are two authors of a paper that calls for a system that will allow scientists and others to evaluate the validity and importance of evidence that points to life elsewhere in the solar system or across the galaxy. They join this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about the paper and the quest to find life beyond Earth. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet system. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

The results are in! Planetary Society members and supporters cast their votes last month to choose the Best of 2021, and we’re excited to share the winners. From the best space image of the year (spoiler alert: it’s one of ours!) to the most exciting mission and more, the Best of 2021 winners sum up an amazing year of space science and exploration.

‘Tis the season for giving space gifts! Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or looking to add cosmic items to your own wish list, our holiday gift guide has everything you need. This year’s guide collects recommendations made by the ultimate experts on all things space: Planetary Society members and supporters like you.