Jupiter from near and far, and two humans return to Earth

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley safely returned to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, concluding the first crewed test flight of NASA's Commercial Crew program. The astronauts launched on 30 May and spent just over 2 months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Next up: 4 astronauts are scheduled to fly to the ISS in September for the program’s first operational mission.

The early inner solar system was a violent place, as chunks of leftover planet-forming material slammed into the Earth and the Moon. New data from China’s Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the Moon has found more evidence of that, using its subsurface radar to detect multiple layers of rock formed from impacts between 3.9 billion and 3.2 billion years ago. Missions to the Moon help us piece together our origin story.

Ever wonder why there aren’t more Earth-like planets in our solar system? Blame Jupiter, a new study says. Without the beautiful gas giant’s gravity pushing everything around, up to 6 planets could have existed in our Sun’s habitable zone—the not-too-hot, not-too-cold region where liquid water can exist on the surface. We already know of one solar system with several habitable-zone planets: TRAPPIST-1.

Mars used to have liquid water on its surface, but does that mean raging rivers, serene lakes, and global oceans? A new study says not necessarily: the water may have been locked underneath giant ice sheets. While that pokes a hole in some of our visions of early Mars, it’s actually good news for possible life, which would have been protected from solar radiation and enjoyed calm conditions under the ice.

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is still on track to launch in October 2021, despite delays from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The mission completed a critical review that allows scientists and engineers to begin assembling the spacecraft. Lucy will visit 8 asteroids, 7 of which share an orbit with Jupiter.