It’s not easy being this far out

Voyager 1 is behaving strangely, but that’s no surprise. Mission engineers are investigating mysterious signals coming from one of the spacecraft’s telemetry instruments, which appears to be sending random data. “A mystery like this is sort of par for the course at this stage of the Voyager mission,” said Suzanne Dodd, project manager for Voyager 1 and 2 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “The spacecraft are both almost 45 years old, which is far beyond what the mission planners anticipated. We’re also in interstellar space – a high-radiation environment that no spacecraft have flown in before.” Pictured: An artist’s impression of Voyager 1 in interstellar space. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

China has announced an ambitious asteroid-sampling mission. Tianwen-2 will launch in 2025, fly to the small near-Earth asteroid Kamo'oalewa, collect samples, return them to Earth, and then continue on to study an "active asteroid," an object with properties of both asteroids and comets.

NASA is funding an innovative solar sailing mission. The Diffractive Solar Sailing project was selected for Phase III study under the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program. Diffractive lightsails would use small gratings embedded in thin films to take advantage of a property of light called diffraction, which causes light to spread out when it passes through a narrow opening. This would allow the spacecraft to make more efficient use of sunlight without sacrificing maneuverability. The new Phase III award will give the research team $2 million over two years to continue technology development in preparation for a potential future demonstration mission.