Good lunar morning

PlanetVac is sampling the Moon! Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost successfully landed on the Moon on March 2, carrying with it 10 NASA science and technology instruments, including Lunar PlanetVac. This sample collection technology was developed and tested by Honeybee Robotics, with key tests funded by Planetary Society members and donors. Firefly Aerospace confirmed this week that Lunar PlanetVac has been deployed to begin collecting samples of lunar regolith. Pictured: The Lunar PlanetVac instrument on the end of Blue Ghost’s Surface Access Arm. Image credit: Firefly Aerospace.

NASA is trying to regain contact with Lunar Trailblazer. The mission to search for water on the lunar surface successfully launched on Feb. 26, but ground teams lost contact with the spacecraft soon after. NASA is now working to reestablish telemetry and command functions, hoping to save the mission.

Lucy has spotted its next target. The NASA mission to study the Jupiter Trojan asteroids is currently en route to the small main belt asteroid Donaldjohanson, which it will fly past on April 20. The mission team recently shared photos from the spacecraft that show the asteroid in the distance. This will be Lucy’s second main belt asteroid encounter, preparing it for its main targets deeper in the Solar System.

Europa Clipper also made an en-route flyby this week. The spacecraft flew past Mars on March 1, using the planet’s gravity to adjust its trajectory. The NASA mission will enter Jupiter’s orbit in 2030 to study the icy moon Europa and its potential for life.