Pasadena, CA (February 27, 2025) — The Planetary Society is proud to announce that its CEO, Bill Nye, has been awarded the Live Long and Prosper Tribute pendant by the family of Leonard Nimoy. This honor is given to individuals who embody the values and ideals that Nimoy championed throughout his life, including a commitment to science, education, and inspiring future generations.

This year’s award marks the 10th anniversary of Leonard Nimoy’s passing. The pendant itself carries a unique distinction — it has flown in space, symbolizing the connection between Nimoy’s iconic portrayal of First Officer Spock and the real-world exploration of the Cosmos.

“David and I are thrilled to award Bill Nye with the ‘Live Long and Prosper Tribute’ pendant to mark the tenth anniversary of my dad’s passing,” said Julie Nimoy, daughter of Leonard Nimoy, who, along with David Knight, co-produced the documentary Remembering Leonard Nimoy.

“Like my father, Bill’s passion and love for science has inspired thousands of people worldwide to become scientists, educators, and researchers. My dad would be so proud and honored that Bill has accepted this award in his memory. LLAP!”

Bill Nye, who has spent decades advocating for space exploration and science education, expressed his deep gratitude for the award:

“This award means the world to me. Leonard Nimoy’s portrayal of First Officer Spock inspired me along with four generations of viewers. If only we all could temper our human emotions with clear logic, our Earth would be quite a bit better off. Mr. Nimoy changed the world. This is an honor indeed. Thank you.”

Press Resources

