Gazing off into space

NASA’s next space telescope is getting ready to do its own stargazing. With the recent completion and delivery of the optical telescope assembly, all components of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope are now finished. The dark energy, exoplanets, and infrared astrophysics mission is on schedule to launch by May 2027. Pictured: The telescope’s 2.4-meter (7.9-foot) primary mirror. Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn.

A persistent leak is plaguing a Russian component of the ISS. A crack in the International Space Station’s Zvezda service module has been causing a “small but persistent” leak for several years now. Russian and American technical teams reportedly disagree about the cause and severity of the problem, with NASA concerned that it could cause a catastrophic failure in that part of the module.

China is developing plans for a mission to the lunar south pole region. The Chang'e 8 lunar mission, planned to launch in 2028, would send a lander and two rovers to an area near the Moon’s south pole. The mission will study the area and potentially test a 3D-printing technique to make a brick out of lunar regolith. Intriguingly, the mission may include a humanoid robot, though details about this aspect of the mission are lacking.