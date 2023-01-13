Extraterrestrial frosts

Earth’s skies are getting a frosty visitor this month. Comets spend most of their time in the frigid outer reaches of the Solar System, but sometimes their orbits bring them close to Earth. One such comet, named 2022 E3 (ZTF), can currently be seen (as pictured) through telescopes in the Northern Hemisphere, but might be visible to the unaided eye in the coming weeks. Learn more about this comet visitor and how to see it. Image credit: Dan Bartlett.

Celebrate the triumph of NASA’s Artemis I mission on Planetary Radio. This week’s episode features Jeremy Graeber, the assistant launch director at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He shares his recollections from the night of Artemis I’s historic launch and looks forward as NASA lays its plans for the first crewed missions to the Moon in over five decades.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has been facing issues lately. After the delay of the Psyche mission, an independent review board faulted management and workforce problems at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory as one of the causes. JPL’s director, Laurie Leshin joins this month’s Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to share what the lab is doing in response to these critiques, how NASA can compete with the private sector for top talent, and why industries need to improve the diversity of their workforces to ensure every brain possible can work in space exploration.