What the 2022 midterm elections mean for NASA

After a closer-than-expected midterm election in the United States, divided government will define the next two years of space advocacy and policy.

Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives with a small majority. Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate, with one additional seat up for contention that will be decided in December.

Even in a wave election, most incumbents return to Congress. This year was not a wave, with only a few dozen new faces joining Congress, many the result of retirements. No key members focusing on our policy issues lost their reelection bids.

However, flipping the House from Democratic to Republican results in a shift in focus and attention of that chamber; Republican members will now control the topics of investigations and oversight, which legislation will be considered, which won’t, and the overall schedule of congressional activity. Committee control moves to Republican members and their staff, with current Democratic leaders demoted to “Ranking Members” — a title designating seniority but little actual power over the direction and outcome of committee work.

The Planetary Society’s policy interests fall under the purview of two committees in the House of Representatives: Science, Space, and Technology and Commerce, Justice, Science appropriations.

Setting committee leadership can be a rather involved process that takes into consideration seniority (time served in Congress), political aspirations, and term limits. Barring these complexities, Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) is will likely resume the chairmanship of the science committee, with Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) returning as chair of the space subcommittee. Both are strong supporters of space exploration.

Several members of the science committee retired, including current Chair Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), and the “Mars 2033” bumper sticker-toting Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). All are replaced by members of the same party, though it is unclear if their successors will choose to serve in the science committee or put their energies elsewhere.