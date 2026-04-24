Earth looks best when we explore the rest

More than 170 advocates joined our Day of Action to fight for NASA science. On Monday, April 20, The Planetary Society’s annual advocacy event brought people from across the United States to meet with their representatives in Congress and urge them to reject the extreme cuts to NASA science proposed by the White House. Learn more about the Day of Action and what we’re fighting for. Image credit: Stephen Bobb for The Planetary Society.

Now playing: Science! “Project Hail Mary” hit theatres last month, bringing the book written by Andy Weir to audiences around the world. On this week’s Planetary Radio, we dive into the real science behind the sci-fi blockbuster with award-winning Nature correspondent Alexandra Witze, Virginia Tech astrophysicist Nahum Arav, and Planetary Society chief scientist Bruce Betts.

Planetary Society HQ just got a little more artsy. Our headquarters in Pasadena, CA, has undergone a landscaping revamp. The new design, created by Arturo Jimenez in collaboration with Green Splendor Designs, combines the red rocks and sands of Mars with the vibrancy of Earth and the intrigue of the unknown. Learn more about the new look.

Saving NASA Science starts with you! It could not be a more important time to advocate for space! Right now, the FY 2027 budget proposal would slash space science funding by 46% and terminate more than 50 missions. We need your help today to push back on these cuts, again. Will you make a gift today to support this important advocacy work?