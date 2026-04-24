The Downlink • Apr 24, 2026
Earth looks best when we explore the rest
Space Snapshot
On Wednesday, April 22, people around the world observed Earth Day. With so many worlds out there to explore, it’s still important to reflect on how much we appreciate our home in the Cosmos. Celebrate Earth Day the Planetary Society way by taking a look through our collection of photos of our planet captured by spacecraft en route to other worlds, like this view taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft while on its way to Jupiter. Image credit: NASA/JPL/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt.
Fact Worth Sharing
Even from light-years away, Earth’s most fascinating quality — life — would be detectable. Our oxygen-rich atmosphere is a strong biosignature because free oxygen is highly reactive and disappears unless it is replenished — in our case, almost entirely by plant life.
From The Planetary Society
More than 170 advocates joined our Day of Action to fight for NASA science. On Monday, April 20, The Planetary Society’s annual advocacy event brought people from across the United States to meet with their representatives in Congress and urge them to reject the extreme cuts to NASA science proposed by the White House. Learn more about the Day of Action and what we’re fighting for. Image credit: Stephen Bobb for The Planetary Society.
Now playing: Science! “Project Hail Mary” hit theatres last month, bringing the book written by Andy Weir to audiences around the world. On this week’s Planetary Radio, we dive into the real science behind the sci-fi blockbuster with award-winning Nature correspondent Alexandra Witze, Virginia Tech astrophysicist Nahum Arav, and Planetary Society chief scientist Bruce Betts.
Planetary Society HQ just got a little more artsy. Our headquarters in Pasadena, CA, has undergone a landscaping revamp. The new design, created by Arturo Jimenez in collaboration with Green Splendor Designs, combines the red rocks and sands of Mars with the vibrancy of Earth and the intrigue of the unknown. Learn more about the new look.
Saving NASA Science starts with you! It could not be a more important time to advocate for space! Right now, the FY 2027 budget proposal would slash space science funding by 46% and terminate more than 50 missions. We need your help today to push back on these cuts, again. Will you make a gift today to support this important advocacy work?
Mission Briefings
NASA is moving forward with its role in ESA’s Rosalind Franklin mission to Mars. Scheduled to launch in 2028, the Rosalind Franklin rover will search for signs of past or present life under the surface of Mars. NASA’s contribution to the mission includes a launch vehicle, the propulsion system for the rover’s lander platform, radioisotope heater units for the rover’s internal systems, and portions of the Mars Organic Molecule Analyzer scientific instrument. Pictured: Artist's impression of the Rosalind Franklin rover on Mars. Image credit: ESA/ATG medialab.
How ready is NASA for crewed lunar landings? In their first press conference since completing their mission around the Moon, the Artemis II crew expressed their confidence in the rest of the Artemis program, which aims for a lunar landing in 2028. A recent report from NASA’s Inspector General, though, is less certain.
NASA has been accused of prematurely implementing Trump’s last budget cuts. A report from members of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology argues that in 2025, NASA began shutting down and defunding programs targeted in the FY2026 budget proposal, despite receiving no direction to do so from Congress. Ranking Member Zoe Lofgren said in the statement, “A President’s Budget Request is not law. It cannot supersede the laws enacted by Congress. NASA must heed the warning of this report and prevent what happened in 2025 from happening again.”
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is ahead of schedule. NASA said this week that the telescope, which will study dark matter, dark energy, and exoplanets, will launch in September, eight months ahead of schedule and under budget.
What's Up
This week, look for Saturn, Mars, Mercury, and, if you have a telescope, Neptune. All are near each other in the pre-dawn east, very low to the horizon just before sunrise. In the evening, Venus shines super bright in the western sky, with Jupiter higher up. Learn more in our guide to April’s night skies.
Help save space missions. Join today!
If you are not already a member, we need your help! Funding for space science is not guaranteed. It requires the voice of passionate advocates like YOU.
NASA funding must grow, not shrink, if the agency is to succeed in returning to the Moon, exploring the Solar System, and seeking out life beyond Earth.
We must prevent future budget cuts. When you become a member of The Planetary Society, you join the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy nonprofit. Will you join us and support a future full of space exploration?
Wow of the Week
The Artemis II mission continues to spark inspiration around the world, including among artists. Amy McCullough of Belfast, Northern Ireland, created this digital painting of Artemis II approaching the Moon. You can find more of Amy’s work on her Instagram. Image credit: Amy McCullough.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!