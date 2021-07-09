Cyclones and Storms and Flares, Oh My!

The Sun had a pretty intense solar flare recently — but don’t worry, everything’s OK. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory says that on July 3, the Sun experienced an intense burst of radiation categorized as an X1.5-class flare (pictured). The eruption caused a brief but noteworthy radio blackout on Earth. Image credit: NASA/SDO.

Astronauts have completed the first spacewalk outside China’s new space station. On July 4, astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo wrapped up work outside the Tianhe module. The team, assisted by astronaut Nie Haisheng inside Tianhe, installed and tested various pieces of equipment, including a panoramic camera and robotic arm.

Ingenuity, the little helicopter that could, proves once again it’s capable of anything. On its ninth flight, the Mars ‘copter set new records for distance, time aloft, and groundspeed, all while traversing a challenging region of terrain. Ingenuity flew for about 166 seconds at a speed of 5 meters per second (about 11 miles per hour).