Cosmic streaks, smudges, and fuzz

Jupiter’s gravity has captured a comet. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope snapped this photo of the icy visitor and its smudge of a tail. The comet was drifting sunward when Jupiter’s gravity pulled it into a parking spot near a family of asteroids called Trojans that share Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun. NASA’s Lucy mission launches in October 2021 on a mission to visit 6 Trojan asteroids between 2025 and 2033. Image credit: NASA, ESA, and B. Bolin (Caltech).

Also on track to launch in October 2021: the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA said this week that Webb cleared more key tests the observatory must pass before heading to the launch pad. Next up: technicians will fold Webb’s sunshield and deploy its mirror for the final time. Learn more about the mission.

SpaceX's Starship rocket took off and landed successfully. The giant new rocket, which could one day carry people to Mars, was conducting its latest high-altitude test flight in Texas. The rocket landed in one piece for the first time ever but exploded minutes later. An unexpected flame appeared in the engine section just before touchdown.

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover completed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The duo installed hardware that will hold new supplemental solar arrays expected to arrive at the ISS later this year. The existing solar arrays make the station one of the easiest artificial objects to spot in the night sky.