A cosmic bowling ball spinning through space

NASA’s Perseverance rover is moving right along on Mars. The agency released new audio clips that include the sound of the rover’s SuperCam science laser zapping nearby rocks. Perseverance also dropped its belly pan, which exposes the system that will be used to collect samples for future return to Earth. NASA also released the raw black-and-white images Perseverance’s computer used to steer the spacecraft to a safe landing, including the one pictured above. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.

But why should Perseverance have all the fun? NASA’s Curiosity rover, which is continuing to explore Gale Crater, has reached a hilly region the rover has spied from afar since landing in 2012. The new images from the region are stunning; click here to see what it would look like to stroll around a rock formation named Mount Mercou.

Not to be outdone, NASA’s InSight lander has been playing in the Martian soil. New images show the spacecraft’s robotic scoop burying the tether leading to the spacecraft’s seismometer. Burying the tether will insulate it from Mars’ drastic temperature shifts and help scientists get clearer readings of Marsquakes that will help reveal the planet’s interior.

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope is back in operation. The observatory was briefly out of order while engineers troubleshot an instrument that failed to boot back up after a software glitch. Learn more about Hubble here.

The core state of NASA's Space Launch System test-fired its engines for 8 minutes. The test in Mississippi mirrored the amount of time the big rocket’s engines will fire during a typical flight to orbit. If data from the test show no problems, the stage will ship to Florida for the Artemis I test flight to the Moon, which is still scheduled for late 2021.