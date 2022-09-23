Brighten up your day

JWST’s first observations of Mars captured insights into its atmosphere. The space telescope took its first look at the red planet this month, taking images and spectroscopic measurements (pictured). Analysis is still underway, but so far researchers have already been able to gain insights about Martian dust, icy clouds, the types of rocks on the planet’s surface, and the composition of the atmosphere. Image credit: NASA et al.

France is increasing its space spending by 25%. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne announced that the government plans to invest more than 9 billion euros ($9 billion USD) in its space activities over the next three years, an increase of about 25% over the past three years. France is a member of the European Space Agency, which is also looking to significantly increase its overall budget.

NASA is seeking lunar landers for future Artemis missions to the Moon. The agency’s existing contract with SpaceX includes lunar landing demonstrations as part of the Artemis III mission, which is expected to take place no sooner than 2025. They are now calling for other proposals for technology to take crews to and from the surface on further missions.