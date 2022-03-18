Beyond the far side

NASA’s most daring little helicopter just got a big mission extension. With 21 successful flights on the books, Ingenuity will now journey into the ancient river delta of Mars’ Jezero Crater along with Perseverance. The ’copter was originally planned to operate for about 30 days. Pictured: An image of Ingenuity taken by Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z instrument. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.

A tiny asteroid impacted Earth’s atmosphere — but don’t worry, we knew it was coming. On March 11, asteroid 2022 EB5 collided into our planet’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea; the small object subsequently disintegrated and no damage was caused. Two hours before impact, scientists spotted the asteroid and began predicting its movement, making it one of just five asteroids discovered before hitting Earth’s atmosphere.

ExoMars’ future has become more unclear. The ESA-Roscosmos mission was recently delayed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it’s now suspended until further notice. In a statement, ESA said it “acknowledged the present impossibility of carrying out the ongoing cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars rover mission with a launch in 2022.”

Eugene Parker, for whom NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is named, has died at 94. Parker was a heliophysicist who famously created a mathematical theory that predicted solar wind. “Dr. Eugene Parker’s contributions to science and to understanding how our universe works touches so much of what we do here at NASA,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “Dr. Parker’s legacy will live on through the many active and future NASA missions that build upon his work.”