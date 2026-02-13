The Downlink • Feb 13, 2026
An interplanetary team effort
Space Snapshot
NASA’s Curiosity rover has been journeying across Mars for more than 13 years. The fact that this robotic envoy of humanity is driving alone across another planet becomes more salient with a photo like this. You can see Curiosity as a small black dot (bottom center) with its tracks trailing behind it up and to the right. The photo was taken by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which was at least 250 kilometers (155 miles) away at the time. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona.
Fact Worth Sharing
The Curiosity rover may be traversing the Martian surface all alone, but it’s got plenty of teammates here on Earth. On any given day, about 20 people work with the rover remotely. The entire project team includes more than 7,000 people around the world.
Space Advocate Update
OMB pauses NASA Science funding. Three weeks after President Trump signed the FY 2026 budget into law, a leaked NASA memo to agency finance officials indicates that the Office of Management & Budget is pausing 17 NASA Science projects, including a dozen missions and several other activities. This contradicts the overwhelming bipartisan congressional support for NASA Science. The Planetary Society is tracking the issue and working with allies in Congress to resolve this funding pause. Be ready to take action.
Mission Briefings
Organics found on Mars by Curiosity may be another hint at ancient life. In March 2025, the rover (pictured) analyzed a rock sample with small amounts of decane, undecane, and dodecane — potential fragments of fatty acids. On Earth, fatty acids are produced mostly by life, though they can also form through geologic processes. New analysis of potential non-biological sources found that they couldn’t fully explain the abundance of the compounds, leaving open the possibility of living origins. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS.
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a new NASA authorization bill. Last week, the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee unanimously approved a new NASA authorization bill that reemphasizes congressional commitment to U.S. leadership in space, especially the Moon-to-Mars human exploration program.
The U.K. government has proposed a 30% budget cut to astronomy and physics research. Although the United Kingdom’s overall funding for research and innovation has been increased, funding for astronomy, particle, and nuclear physics has been targeted for reduction. The U.K. also recently reduced its funding contribution to the European Space Agency by 11.2%.
Venus might have ancient lava tubes. Though decades old, data from NASA's Magellan mission to Venus are still yielding new findings, including what appears to be a vast underground tunnel carved by volcanic flows. Lava tubes like this have been found on the Moon and Mars, but only one has ever been found on Venus until now.
From The Planetary Society
Where did Earth’s water come from? In this week’s Planetary Radio, we explore how scientists are answering that question by studying a remarkably well-preserved record of the early Solar System: lunar samples brought back by the Apollo missions. Pictured: A topographic map of the Moon’s south pole. Image credit: NASA / GSFC / University of Arizona.
The latest in the Planetary Society Book Club: “The Giant Leap.” Astrobiologist and astronomer Caleb Scharf joined Planetary Society members for a live virtual discussion of his book “The Giant Leap,” which makes the case for the nearly inevitable advance of life and humanity across the Solar System. Watch a video of the recorded interview.
What's Up
In the evening, look for very bright Jupiter in the east and yellowish Saturn in the west, with Mercury much lower to the western horizon. On Feb. 17, an annular solar eclipse will be visible from the southern portions of Africa and South America, as well as Antarctica. On Feb. 18, the Moon will be very close to Mercury, moving up to join Saturn on Feb. 19. Learn more in our guide to February’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Curiosity’s friends here on Earth extend well beyond its mission team. Its community includes everyone who follows, appreciates, and celebrates its work on Mars — including artists. This drawing of Curiosity is by Gordon Auld, an illustrator from Canada. Image credit: Gordon Auld.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!