Against the dying of the light

Astronomers may have detected a biosignature on an exoplanet. Using JWST data, a team at the University of Cambridge may have detected dimethyl sulfide and/or dimethyl disulfide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet K2-18b, which orbits in the habitable zone of a star 124 light-years away. On Earth, these molecules are only created through biological processes, although it’s possible that some chemical process unrelated to life could be producing them on K2-18b. JWST also detected signs of methane and carbon dioxide in K2-18b’s atmosphere in 2024. Whether this exoplanet is home to life can only be confirmed through further research, which could be threatened by the possible cuts to NASA’s science budget. Pictured: An artist’s impression of K2-18b. Image credit: NASA et al.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 appears to resemble a spinning hockey puck. Follow-up observations of the asteroid, which gained attention earlier this year for its temporarily non-zero chance of hitting Earth, suggest that it is a flat disk with a rotation rate of roughly once per 20 minutes. The puck-like asteroid won’t hit Earth, but could still impact the Moon.

The new comet SWAN is bright enough to be seen by small telescopes. Comet SWAN has gotten brighter since its discovery in late March. If you have a telescope — even a small one — you should be able to spot it. If it continues to brighten, it could even become visible to the naked eye.

Solar wind might be able to create water on the Moon. A NASA-led study using Apollo lunar samples has found that protons carried from the Sun on solar wind could help create water on the Moon. Computer models and lab experiments suggest that solar protons could collide with electrons in lunar regolith, creating hydrogen atoms that could bond with oxygen in minerals like silica to form water molecules.

A star appears to have swallowed a planet. The star, about 12,000 light-years away from Earth, appears to have engulfed a Jupiter-sized planet that had been in a close orbit around it. Researchers had hypothesized that the star had swelled up to engulf the planet, as we expect our Sun to eventually do. But JWST observations suggest that the planet’s orbit shrank over time instead.