The Downlink • Apr 18, 2025
Against the dying of the light
Space Snapshot
NASA science is facing a potential dark age.
News broke on April 11 confirming rumors that the White House Office of Management and Budget is working on a proposal that would cut the NASA science budget in half. If enacted, this budget would force the premature termination of dozens of active, productive spacecraft, and would halt the development of nearly every future science project at NASA.
In response to these proposed cuts, The Planetary Society has launched a campaign for citizens to write to their representatives and voice their concerns. We urge Americans who support space exploration to share their support of NASA science.
Fact Worth Sharing
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, the DAVINCI mission to Venus, and the entire Mars Sample Return program are among the missions that would face cancellation if NASA’s science budget is cut by 47% as the White House intends.
Mission Briefings
Astronomers may have detected a biosignature on an exoplanet. Using JWST data, a team at the University of Cambridge may have detected dimethyl sulfide and/or dimethyl disulfide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet K2-18b, which orbits in the habitable zone of a star 124 light-years away. On Earth, these molecules are only created through biological processes, although it’s possible that some chemical process unrelated to life could be producing them on K2-18b. JWST also detected signs of methane and carbon dioxide in K2-18b’s atmosphere in 2024. Whether this exoplanet is home to life can only be confirmed through further research, which could be threatened by the possible cuts to NASA’s science budget. Pictured: An artist’s impression of K2-18b. Image credit: NASA et al.
Asteroid 2024 YR4 appears to resemble a spinning hockey puck. Follow-up observations of the asteroid, which gained attention earlier this year for its temporarily non-zero chance of hitting Earth, suggest that it is a flat disk with a rotation rate of roughly once per 20 minutes. The puck-like asteroid won’t hit Earth, but could still impact the Moon.
The new comet SWAN is bright enough to be seen by small telescopes. Comet SWAN has gotten brighter since its discovery in late March. If you have a telescope — even a small one — you should be able to spot it. If it continues to brighten, it could even become visible to the naked eye.
Solar wind might be able to create water on the Moon. A NASA-led study using Apollo lunar samples has found that protons carried from the Sun on solar wind could help create water on the Moon. Computer models and lab experiments suggest that solar protons could collide with electrons in lunar regolith, creating hydrogen atoms that could bond with oxygen in minerals like silica to form water molecules.
A star appears to have swallowed a planet. The star, about 12,000 light-years away from Earth, appears to have engulfed a Jupiter-sized planet that had been in a close orbit around it. Researchers had hypothesized that the star had swelled up to engulf the planet, as we expect our Sun to eventually do. But JWST observations suggest that the planet’s orbit shrank over time instead.
From The Planetary Society
The Congressional Planetary Science Caucus is speaking out against proposed cuts. In a joint statement from the Caucus co-chairs, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) called science "a cornerstone of our nation’s space program" and committed to working across the aisle to "ensure full and robust funding for NASA Science in Fiscal Year 2026." Senator Chris Van Hollen (D), alongside Representatives Glenn Ivey (D) and Steny Hoyer (D), made a similar case at a press conference outside the Goddard Space Flight Center, showing the groundswell of support for NASA in Congress. Pictured: The Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Image credit: NASA.
Learn more about the threat to NASA science. This week’s Planetary Radio takes a deep dive into the potential 47% cut to NASA’s science programs. Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier and Director of Government Relations Jack Kiraly join the show to break down what the “passback” stage of the federal budget process means for NASA, which missions and programs are in jeopardy, and how you can help push back.
Bid in the 45th-anniversary online auction! Grab your space-related treasures before they're going, going, GONE! Bid on exclusive items like a trip for two aboard the next Star Trek Cruise, a VIP tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center, a replica NASA flight jacket, and a limited-edition commemorative 45th anniversary t-shirt. Place your bid today!
What's Up
Before dawn, look for yellowish Saturn very low to the eastern horizon, with super bright Venus a bit higher up. In the evening, you’ll see very bright Jupiter high in the west, with reddish Mars higher up. The Lyrid meteor shower peaks on April 21. This medium-strength meteor shower is usually best seen from the northern hemisphere on the night of the peak or one night before or after. Learn more in our guide to April’s night skies.
Help save space missions. Join today!
If you are not already a member, we need your help. NASA is at a crossroads, and your support is needed today! Funding for space science and exploration is not guaranteed. It requires the voice of passionate advocates like you.
When you become a member of The Planetary Society, you join the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy nonprofit. Will you join us and enable the future of space exploration?
Wow of the Week
This drawing from Planetary Society member Colleen White, titled “Jettison,” depicts the Moon in a state of entropy. “The work aims to unravel the security in our expectations for order and meaning,” says White, “to confront the grief of chaos and disorder the Universe has in store.” These themes are particularly relevant in this time of anxiety and uncertainty posed by the threat to the space exploration programs that have illuminated the Cosmos for us for so long. Image credit: Colleen White.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!