A Super Blood Moon Is Nicer Than It Sounds

China’s Zhurong rover made a historic landing on Mars. On May 17, Zhurong touched down on Utopia Planitia, marking the first time a country besides the United States has successfully deployed a rover on the Red Planet. Zhurong, which is part of the Tianwen-1 mission, will study Mars’ topography and search for water ice beneath its surface. Pictured: One of the first two images sent back from the rover, showing its landing platform and the Martian surface beyond. See the other image here. Image credit: CNSA/PEC.

Blue Origin is auctioning off a seat on its New Shepard capsule’s first tourist trip. As of Wednesday, May 19, the highest bid had blown past $2 million. Bidding will conclude in a live auction on June 12; money raised will go to Blue Origin’s STEM education foundation. New Shepherd’s first tourist flight is scheduled for July 20.

Want to go to space but can’t afford a ticket on New Shepard? Reality TV might be your shot. Discovery has ordered a new show for 2022 called “Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?” in which space enthusiasts will compete for a spot on a private mission to the International Space Station.

South Korea may be teaming up with NASA on its Artemis program. Early reports indicate U.S. and South Korean government officials have been discussing a partnership to return astronauts to the Moon. The agreement has not yet been confirmed by South Korean president Moon Jae-in or U.S. president Joe Biden, but more information is expected to be released soon.