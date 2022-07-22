A space smorgasbord

When India started its planetary exploration program, it did it right. The Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft was India’s first mission to another world, which entered into orbit around the Moon in 2008. The mission was a big success all around, finding evidence of large amounts of water ice on the lunar poles. Pictured: Three images of the same lunar crater taken with Chandrayaan-1’s Moon Mineralogical Mapper instrument, a NASA contribution that was used to differentiate between ice, liquid water, and water vapor based on how the lunar surface reflected and absorbed infrared light. Image credit: ISRO et al.

Come for the lunar radar research ideas, stay for the stories. This week’s Planetary Radio features a conversation with former director of NASA’s Planetary Science division and retired chief scientist Jim Green, who shares fascinating ideas from a recent workshop that explored the potential of radio telescopes on the Moon’s farside. He also shares anecdotes from his long history of space science and NASA service.

The end of an era marks the beginning of a new one. Planetary Radio’s longtime host and producer Mat Kaplan has announced his plans to retire this year after 20 years of sharing space science and exploration with his listeners. As we celebrate Mat’s many accomplishments throughout his career, we also look forward to the next chapter: we are now seeking applicants for the position of Planetary Radio host and producer.