Job Opening: Host/Producer, Planetary Radio

Host/Producer

The Planetary Society, the world’s most influential space advocacy organization, seeks a talented audio show host and producer to join our communications team. The Host/Producer reports to the Editorial Director and produces our flagship audio program, Planetary Radio.

Our longtime Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan has decided to retire as main program host in November 2022 following 20 years of extraordinary service. This position will co-produce the show with Mat in the weeks prior to his retirement, make regular appearances as a co-host and contributor, take over hosting duties in November 2022, and lead the program into a new era.

Working with the communications team and other departments, Planetary Radio creates high-quality audio content that supports the ambitious growth goals of our five-year strategic framework. Our guiding content principle is “Space for Everyone.” This means showcasing a diverse range of voices and perspectives, and catering to a wide range of audiences:

Space enthusiasts with varying knowledge levels, from beginners to experts

Underrepresented populations in both the U.S. and international community

Prospective and current Planetary Society members and donors

Stakeholders from government, academia, industry, the media, and more who rely on our independence and expertise

About the show



Planetary Radio is The Planetary Society’s weekly podcast and public radio series about space science and exploration. New shows are released every Wednesday morning. Each show provides a brief rundown of the week’s space news, an interview with a scientist or other space exploration figure, a preview of what’s visible in the night sky each week, and a trivia contest. Past guests have included NASA administrators, the leaders of space exploration missions, astronauts and sci-fi authors. We occasionally report live from launches or other major space events, and take the show on the road for live audiences. Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition is presented monthly in collaboration with the Society’s policy team.

The show’s podcast version is distributed through all major podcast aggregators. A second, half-hour edit of each show is created each week for terrestrial radio and airs on roughly 100 radio stations around the world.

Planetary Radio was built from the ground up by our current host and enjoys a dedicated listener base that has made the show one of the space community’s top podcasts. As we transition to a new host, the Host/Producer will be part of an effort to explore additional formats, reach new audiences, and build on the show’s strong legacy.



Job Duties

Hosting and producing Planetary Radio: 85% time spent

Create, edit, and publish 52 weekly episodes of Planetary Radio each year, working with the Editorial Director to select topics related to Planetary Society organizational priorities.

Create, edit, and publish 12 monthly episodes of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition each year, working with the Editorial Director and policy team to select topics and guests.

Track the show’s reach through our metrics dashboard and meet annual benchmarks.

Manage relationships with radio and podcast distribution services.

Manage audience, guest, and content contributor relations.

Lead the creation of 12 monthly newsletters that showcase recent Planetary Radio episodes and events.

Support the marketing and promotion of Planetary Radio and other Planetary Society initiatives through social media and other channels.

Live events: 15% time spent

Serve as emcee and/or moderator for various Planetary Society in-person and virtual events, including program and policy updates for members and donors.

Work with vendors and venues to ensure proper AV and broadcast equipment is available for various Planetary Society in-person and virtual events.

Serve as moderator for panels at various space conferences and other partner events as appropriate, collecting content for Planetary Radio when possible.

Work with other Planetary Society staff to promote and manage live events.

Qualifications and Attributes

The position requires



Legal authorization to work in the U.S.

Several years of professional on-air or on-camera show hosting and audio production experience

A demonstrable talent for digesting complex science information for the public in a charismatic, engaging manner

A commitment to representing The Planetary Society's core values of passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, and inclusion.

Deep knowledge of space science and exploration is strongly preferred. The Host/Producer must show ability to quickly learn planetary space basics, our organizational priorities, and our talking points so that they can comfortably discuss them with our audiences and space exploration professionals.

Compensation

The Planetary Society has been the world’s largest and most effective space advocacy group for 40 years. We offer a fun, supportive work environment, and many of us consider this to be our dream job. We work hard and are passionate about our organization while respecting and protecting our personal time.

Compensation details:

Competitive salary based on regularly updated market data

Medical and dental insurance

403(b) retirement savings plan

11 holidays + vacation and sick leave

Group Term Life insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Supportive work environment

Headquarters located in beautiful Pasadena, CA

Extraordinary colleagues

Remote work is okay for this position

The Planetary Society is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals who are representative of the culturally and ethnically diverse communities that we serve.

To apply

Email us at [email protected] with the following:

A brief cover letter

Your resume

Links to three audio or video samples that showcase the range of your talents

The position will remain open until filled.

