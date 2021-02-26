A Perseverance extravaganza!

Planetary Radio brings you the excitement and drama of the Perseverance landing. In this week’s episode, we’ve collected the most thrilling moments from the landing and the revelations that followed, including the first sounds recorded on the Red Planet. Plus, listen to the winning poems from the What’s Up Mars poetry contest. Pictured: NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this image of the Perseverance rover descending under parachute to Jezero crater on Mars. It spotted the landing from 700 kilometers (435 miles) away in Mars orbit. Image credit: NASA/JPL/UArizona

Thanks to the support of our members, The Planetary Society is celebrating major milestones in our efforts to explore Mars. After 25 years of advocating for a Mars microphone, we are delighted to hear the first sounds recorded from another world. And as Mastcam-Z gets ready to image Mars, it will calibrate its camera using a target designed with the help of The Planetary Society that includes a motto, graphics, and a sundial. Learn more about The Planetary Society’s contributions to Mars exploration over the years in this short video.

The future of exploration needs you—join our virtual Day of Action! This annual event brings together Planetary Society members to meet with their representatives in Congress and advocate in support of space science and exploration. This year’s Day of Action on 31 March 2021 will be entirely virtual. Never before has it been this easy for you to speak directly to Congress—the most effective way to influence congressional thinking on issues like space. Learn more about this unique and impactful event, and register here to participate.