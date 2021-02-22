Perseverance Firsts: The Best Moments from NASA's Mars Rover Landing

The nail-biting drama of a Mars landing can now be experienced like never before, thanks to a treasure trove of imagery and sound captured by NASA's Perseverance rover.



Perseverance's impressive suite of cameras and microphones captured the drama before, during, and after the spacecraft's successful landing on 18 February. Thanks to an armada of orbiting spacecraft that tuned in to the landing from above and are now relaying gobs of data back to Earth, the rover is already revolutionizing our view of Mars.

The Landing Video

Perseverance's much-anticipated landing videos are as spectacular as advertised. They represent an extraordinary leap forward in how future generations will visualize what it means to explore our solar system and beyond.



NASA associate administrator Thomas Zurbuchen said during a press conference that the landing video should become "mandatory viewing" for young people, and we at The Planetary Society couldn't agree more.

