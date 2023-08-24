What would happen if an asteroid hit the Moon?

Although asteroid impacts are now much more rare, smaller impacts from meteoroids (smaller than one meter or three feet in diameter) still happen on the Moon every day, just like they do on Earth. Whereas our planet’s atmosphere burns up most meteoroids that intersect our orbit, the Moon has nothing to burn up or even slow down an incoming rock. Traveling at speeds as great as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 miles per hour), even a small rock can create a sizable crater.

What would a large impact do?

If a large asteroid were to impact the Moon, it would create a large crater that would eject a lot of material from the surface, but that would be the extent of the damage. There aren’t any asteroids large enough to split the Moon apart or knock it off its orbit around the Earth. In fact, the total mass of all the Solar System’s asteroids combined is less than the mass of the Moon.

Impactors that would cause widespread damage on Earth would not cause nearly the same problems if they impacted the Moon, even though there’s no lunar atmosphere to slow them down. The reason is simple: there’s nothing to destroy on the Moon. Damage on Earth is not about the rock underneath us being disturbed, but about the structures, ecosystems, and individual lives that are affected. On the Moon, the only thing that would be affected by an impact is the rock of the lunar surface.

Although it’s possible that an impact in just the wrong place could disturb the historically significant Apollo landing sites, the chances of that happening are very slim. The Moon's surface area is about 38 million square kilometers (14.6 million square miles), and even with smaller meteoroids that impact more frequently, any given square kilometer patch of ground only gets hit every thousand years or so by an object the size of a ping pong ball or larger.

How likely is a large asteroid impact?

Potentially hazardous asteroids are those larger than about 140 meters (460 feet) with orbits that bring them within 7.5 million kilometers (4.5 million miles) of Earth’s orbit — which would also bring them close to the Moon. As of March 2023, NASA has identified around 2,300 asteroids that are considered potentially hazardous. All of their trajectories have been calculated, and none threaten Earth (or, therefore, the Moon) for at least the next 100 years. Smaller asteroids are more likely to sneak up on us, and are therefore more likely to impact the Moon as well as Earth.