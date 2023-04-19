What does “Mercury in retrograde” actually mean?

The point in time when Earth first catches up to a farther-out planet is also called opposition, and is when that planet is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. It’s also the best time for observing a planet, since it’s at its closest point to Earth, making it look bigger and brighter.

What causes Mercury’s retrograde motion?

Retrograde motion works a little differently for Venus and Mercury. Because these planets orbit between Earth and the Sun, we tend not to see them high in the night sky. We mostly see them in the morning or evening, when they aren’t either directly between us and the Sun or on the far side of the Sun. Most of the time, both planets move from east to west in Earth’s skies. But as Mercury, for example, speeds past Earth in its super-fast orbit and starts to turn around the Sun to pass to the other side, we see it slow in its east-to-west motion and start to move in the opposite direction as it takes that turn.

Because Mercury only takes 88 days to orbit the Sun compared to Earth’s 365, it overtakes us in this way three to four times a year, appearing to move backwards for about three weeks at a time. This frequency is probably the reason that Mercury’s is the most famous of the retrogrades, although its recent popularity as an explanation for things going awry may have roots in pop culture. But rest assured, there’s no scientific evidence that any planet’s apparent retrograde motion affects you at all.