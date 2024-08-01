NASA discovers Mars rock with ancient potential for life

Cheyava Falls could also tell us about life’s chances of surviving on ancient Mars. Scientists had already wondered whether rocks with hydrated sulfates — the source of Cheyava’s white streaks — might have once offered a resilient habitat for alien life. As the surface of Mars began to dry out billions of years ago, microbes could have lived on in these rocks by extracting the water within. Combine that with the source of energy making its leopard spots, and a place like Cheyava Falls may have acted as one of the last habitable environments on a changing Mars.

The long road to Cheyava

Though no one has ever seen anything like Cheyava Falls on Mars before, the discovery did not come completely out of the blue. It represents years of painstaking NASA strategy.

“This is why they went here,” says Bruce Betts, chief scientist for The Planetary Society and LightSail program manager. “This is what Perseverance was sent to do.”

NASA selected the rover’s landing site, Jezero Crater, in part because of its potential for discoveries like this. Billions of years ago, the river valley where Cheyava Falls sits used to flow with water and empty into a lake within Jezero Crater. Perseverance provides a window into this past as it explores the area, and the rover has found intriguing evidence, like Cheyava Falls, that is shaping our sense of whether Mars could have once supported life.