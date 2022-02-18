What light through yonder prism splits?

JWST snapped photos of a star and made some space art. The telescope has been hard at work since arriving at L2. To align its mirrors, JWST took 18 photos of the same star — HD 84406 — resulting in this mosaic. Eventually, JWST will use two spectroscopy instruments to study stars like this one, as well as exoplanet atmospheres and much more. Image credit: NASA.

Want to go to space? Virgin Galactic has reopened ticket sales — for now. It’s unclear how long prospective customers will be able to purchase tickets for, but the total price for a seat is $450,000.

Happy Landiversary, Perseverance! The rover is celebrating a year on the Red Planet. NASA is hosting virtual and in-person activities throughout the coming days to look back at Perseverance’s biggest accomplishments.