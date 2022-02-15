How we use starlight to look for alien life

In movies, humans encounter aliens in a variety of ways. They come to us, like in Ted Chiang’s “Arrival”, or we go to them, like Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” or perhaps some resolute scientist detects a radio signal from a nearby star, like in Carl Sagan’s “Contact.” Out of these three scenarios, a radio signal seems like the most likely — no one has to invent interstellar spaceships, for example, or worry about how to breathe in someone else’s atmosphere.

“Contact” comes pretty close to getting it right. Stars and their planets are always emitting signals for scientists to decode. But, unlike the technological messages in science fiction, these signals are created by nature — and we can detect them with a process called spectroscopy.

The signature of life

The kinds of natural signals astronomers look for are called biosignatures: gases — or some other substance — that can only be made by living creatures.



Methane is a common example of a biosignature because the only way it can stick around in an atmosphere is if it’s constantly being produced by something — otherwise, it will react with other chemicals and turn into a different gas. Life like what we see on Earth often produces a lot of methane. In this way, the content of a planet’s atmosphere can tell us whether it might host life.

Now let’s zoom out a little bit. When we look at a planetary system beyond our own, 99% of the time all we can see is its star, even with the best camera on the biggest telescope. This is just because planets are much smaller and fainter than their stars. So how exactly can we tell what a planet’s atmosphere is made of when we can’t even see it?

Spectroscopy is the study of light and all its colors, and it works because a planet is still emitting light even if we can’t resolve it with our cameras on Earth. In the last 20 years, astronomers have developed several clever tricks to use spectroscopy to search for biosignatures.

Spectroscopy 101

The key concept of spectroscopy is that light from stars, which usually appear to be white, is actually composed of the full electromagnetic spectrum, from radio to X-ray. When white light passes through a glass prism, the light spreads out into a rainbow of colors. Why? Because different colors bend at different angles when they pass through a material like glass, with red bending the least and purple the most, as demonstrated below by prog-rockers and inadvertent science educators Pink Floyd.

If you look at a star through a prism, you will notice something unusual: the rainbow it produces has some dark patches in it. This is because stars are made largely of hydrogen and helium — atoms that “catch” very particular colors of light and prevent them from leaving the star.