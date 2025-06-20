Volcanic inactivity

Lunar dust may be less damaging than Earthly pollution. Ever since Apollo astronauts experienced respiratory issues after spending time on the Moon, lunar dust has been a concern for long-term human space exploration. But new research from the University of Technology, Sydney, has found that Moon dust may be less harmful to human lung cells than previously thought, and significantly less toxic than common air pollution found in cities on Earth. Pictured: A microscopic image of simulated lunar dust. Image credit: Michaela B. Smith.

NASA budget cuts are putting joint missions with ESA at risk. ESA member states have already invested heavily in contributions to the Lunar Gateway, Mars Sample Return, and other NASA-led projects that now face cancellation. Other ESA-led projects, such as the EnVision mission to Venus, rely on NASA contributions that may be withdrawn. ESA officials say they are exploring increased partnerships with other countries to support future exploration programs.

NASA is shutting down some of its social media accounts. A statement from the agency announced “a significant initiative to streamline its extensive social media presence.” This will include deactivating, merging, and rebranding many of the social media accounts that provided updates on specific missions and program areas.

Solar Orbiter captured the first images of the Sun’s poles. The ESA-led mission recently became the first spacecraft to image the Sun from outside the ecliptic plane, capturing the first-ever views of the Sun’s poles. Solar Orbiter is using this unique viewing angle to study the Sun’s magnetic field, the solar cycle, and space weather.