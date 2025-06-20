The Downlink • Jun 20, 2025
Volcanic inactivity
Space Snapshot
This ghostly, distorted-looking image shows Arsia Mons, an ancient volcano on Mars. It is part of a wider image captured by the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) on NASA's 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter while studying the Martian atmosphere, which appears here as a greenish haze above the horizon. Arsia Mons, like the rest of Mars’ volcanoes, is no longer active. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.
Fact Worth Sharing
The Moon was once volcanically active, with volcanoes producing enough gases to form an atmosphere twice as thick as Mars’ current atmosphere. Over time, the Moon cooled, its volcanic activity ceased, and most of its thin atmosphere was lost.
Mission Briefings
Lunar dust may be less damaging than Earthly pollution. Ever since Apollo astronauts experienced respiratory issues after spending time on the Moon, lunar dust has been a concern for long-term human space exploration. But new research from the University of Technology, Sydney, has found that Moon dust may be less harmful to human lung cells than previously thought, and significantly less toxic than common air pollution found in cities on Earth. Pictured: A microscopic image of simulated lunar dust. Image credit: Michaela B. Smith.
NASA budget cuts are putting joint missions with ESA at risk. ESA member states have already invested heavily in contributions to the Lunar Gateway, Mars Sample Return, and other NASA-led projects that now face cancellation. Other ESA-led projects, such as the EnVision mission to Venus, rely on NASA contributions that may be withdrawn. ESA officials say they are exploring increased partnerships with other countries to support future exploration programs.
NASA is shutting down some of its social media accounts. A statement from the agency announced “a significant initiative to streamline its extensive social media presence.” This will include deactivating, merging, and rebranding many of the social media accounts that provided updates on specific missions and program areas.
Solar Orbiter captured the first images of the Sun’s poles. The ESA-led mission recently became the first spacecraft to image the Sun from outside the ecliptic plane, capturing the first-ever views of the Sun’s poles. Solar Orbiter is using this unique viewing angle to study the Sun’s magnetic field, the solar cycle, and space weather.
From The Planetary Society
Meet the newest recipient of the Cosmos Award. The Planetary Society is proud to announce the newest recipient of the Cosmos Award for Outstanding Public Presentation of Science, author Dava Sobel. Few writers have captured the wonder of science through storytelling as powerfully as she has. Learn more about Dava Sobel and how her work embodies the legacy of science communication set by Planetary Society co-founder Carl Sagan, and listen to an interview with Dava about her work telling the stories of the human lives behind great scientific discoveries. Pictured: Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye presented the Cosmos Award to Dava Sobel on May 30, 2025. Image credit: The Planetary Society.
Nearly 21,000 people signed our petition to save NASA science. More than 83% of signatures came from the United States; all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., were represented. Space advocates from 109 countries and territories also signed. The Planetary Society submitted the petition and accompanying signatures to the U.S. Congress this week as formal testimony for the FY 2026 appropriations process.
New op-ed: This anti-consensus Mars proposal will fail. Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy, wrote an op-ed for SpaceNews this week discussing how the budget proposal for NASA breaks the consensus that is needed to see the Artemis Moon program through. "If the administration is serious about this Mars goal, it must ensure a coalition is in place to shepherd this transition. But a project born from such destruction, absent any honest effort at consensus, will face serious backlash." Read the whole thing.
What's Up
In the evening, look for reddish Mars in the evening west near Leo’s brightest star Regulus. Yellowish Saturn rises in the east in the middle of the night, staying in the sky until dawn. In the pre-dawn, look for super bright Venus in the east, joined by the crescent Moon on June 22. Find out what else to see in June’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Unlike on most other worlds, hundreds of volcanoes on Earth are still ready to put on a show. This image from ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 spacecraft shows Mount Etna erupting on June 2, 2025, spewing out lava and a plume of ash and gas on the island of Sicily in Italy. Image credit: ESA.
