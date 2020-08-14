The view from a rover’s eyes, and tips for viewing the night sky

A cable above the Arecibo Observatory radio telescope in Puerto Rico snapped on Monday, ripping a 30-meter gash in the dish (pictured). The observatory is an important tool for tracking and characterizing potentially hazardous asteroids; two weeks ago it ruled out that a half-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2020 NK1 would safely miss the Earth in 2043. Image credit: University of Central Florida.

NASA’s InSight spacecraft has finished using its robotic arm to scoop Martian soil into a hole around its heat-flow probe, which has been trying to bury itself beneath the surface since March 2019. Next, mission controllers will have the mole self-hammer while pressing down on the filled-in hole with the robotic arm.

The Butterfly Nebula. The Whirlpool Galaxy. Many deep-space objects have poetic unofficial names that make them easier to identify. However, some of those names are insensitive or harmful, and in those cases NASA says it will only use the official International Astronomical Union designations. The agency is reevaluating the names as part of a broader diversity, inclusion, and equality effort.

When NASA’s Dawn spacecraft arrived at the dwarf planet Ceres in 2015, it discovered bright spots formed by briny water bubbling from beneath the surface. Scientists now say the water comes from a reservoir 40 kilometers deep and hundreds of kilometers wide. The implications for small worlds are vast: we knew icy moons like Europa could have subsurface water, warmed by the pull of a nearby giant planet’s gravity. Yet Ceres, all alone in the chilly asteroid belt, seems to have found a workaround.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft completed its final dress rehearsal before it collects a sample from asteroid Bennu in late October. The samples, which will return to Earth in 2023, may tell us more about the origin of the planets and life on Earth. What’s the benefit of sample return?