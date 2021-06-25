Unlikely Space Travelers

Baby squid have blasted off into space — for science. It might sound like science fiction, but in early June, a SpaceX cargo resupply mission ferried dozens of bobtail squid (the species pictured here) to the International Space Station. The tiny cephalopods are part of a research project that seeks to understand the effects of spaceflight on astronauts’ health since squid and human immune systems share some similarities. Image credit: Jamie S. Foster/NASA.

Despite efforts to get it back up and running, Hubble still appears to be down. The space telescope’s payload computer had an issue earlier this month that NASA has been trying to identify and resolve. The agency is currently running tests to find the source of the problem amid questions about Hubble’s future. The telescope has been operational for more than 30 years.

An enormous comet is set to make an unexpected cameo in our solar system. Data from the Dark Energy Survey suggests that over the next decade, an ice and rock chunk called 2014 UN271 will head toward our Sun, coming potentially as close to it as Saturn. It’s unclear just how big 2014 UN271 is, but this Kuiper Belt Object could be about 200 kilometers wide (about 125 miles). That’s one big dirty snowball.

Venus may have crustal blocks that move like pack ice. Though the planet lacks plate tectonics like Earth, new research published in PNAS suggests its surface is not a fixed monolith. Researchers used computer modeling to show that Venus’ interior is linked to the movement of various crustal pieces that make up the planet’s lithosphere, furthering the idea that Venus is geologically active.