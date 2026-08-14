Total solar eclipse edition

NASA and the European Space Agency chased the Moon’s shadow. During Wednesday’s eclipse, the space agencies sent jets to fly along the path of totality and take measurements of the Sun using automated instruments. Since a total solar eclipse offers a unique opportunity to observe the outer atmosphere of the Sun more easily, researchers take advantage of it to learn more about how our star works. Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

A vest flown on Artemis I could shield future astronauts from radiation. When NASA’s Artemis I mission went around the Moon, it carried a mannequin-like experiment wearing a specially designed vest made of high-density polyethylene. A new study shows that the vest was effective enough at blocking radiation that it could be used by future crews, particularly to protect long voyages from sudden bursts of solar radiation.

Space agencies are adapting to the loss of Gateway. Since the Gateway space station was put on indefinite hold as part of major revisions to the Artemis program, NASA’s international partners have been trying to adapt. Now, the European Space Agency has announced it will convert some of its Gateway contributions into three lunar missions that will fly through a NASA commercial contract program, plus a potential standalone communications satellite near the Moon. The Canadian Space Agency said it would adapt its Canadarm3 robotic arm for commercial space stations.