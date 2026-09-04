Who knew there were so many more moons?

Curiosity has officially gained a kilometer (0.6 miles) of elevation on Mars. The NASA rover has been exploring the red planet since 2012, and has been climbing the 5-kilometer-tall (3-mile) Mount Sharp for the last two years. Pictured: Curiosity’s view of a valley on the side of Mount Sharp. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.

NASA’s Pandora mission has begun science operations. This small space telescope is designed to observe stars and their planets in visible and infrared light, aiming to better understand exoplanet atmospheres.

ESA’s Juice mission will study a tiny Jovian moon up close. The mission to study Jupiter’s icy moons will include a flyby of Kallichore, a small, dark, irregular moon with a retrograde orbit around the giant planet. Planning for the 2031 flyby has involved observations using several space- and ground-based telescopes, including Hubble.

NASA has selected Blue Origin to provide its Mars Telecommunications Network. This network will provide reliable, high-bandwidth communications and navigation services essential to current and future Mars missions. Blue Origin won a $700-million-dollar contract to deliver an orbiter to NASA by the end of 2028.