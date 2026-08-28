Size is in the eye of the beholder

What could Artemis IV astronauts discover on the Moon? When NASA sends humans back to the lunar surface, those astronauts will have opportunities to conduct valuable science. Researchers on the ground are already preparing to make the most of this opportunity. Here are some of the scientific mysteries Artemis IV could help solve. Pictured: Apollo 15 commander David Scott deploying a scientific instrument on the Moon in 1971. Image credit: NASA.

Ever wanted to have dinner with an astronaut? NASA astronaut and former International Space Station commander Leroy Chiao will join Planetary Society book club members next week for a live virtual discussion of his memoir, “Dinner with an Astronaut.” This event is exclusive to Planetary Society members. Not yet a member? Join today.

The Sun shines brightly until it doesn’t. This is how Planetary Society Chief of Space Advocacy Casey Dreier describes the surreal suddenness of the total solar eclipse he witnessed in Spain. Read his stirring description of the eclipse in this month’s Space Advocate newsletter.

We still need you to speak up for science. The manner in which science is funded in the United States is still being decided in Congress, and your voice matters. The proposed rule changes would give political appointees — not scientists — the power to decide which science grants get funding. The Senate has voted against this change, but the House of Representatives has yet to agree. Join us in advocating to Congress for the protection of science.