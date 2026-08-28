What could the Artemis IV astronauts discover on the Moon?

That’s where Denevi and her team come in. Ahead of each expedition, they will have mapped out the most interesting places to explore, made a wish-list of tasks for the crew, and worked with other mission staff to finalize a plan for the moonwalk.

Many of the specifics of these plans will have to wait until NASA selects a landing site or until after the crew has touched down. On the other hand, Denevi says, most of the science that they want the astronauts to do has been the same for years. For each of the mission’s most important questions, her team is already charting out how the astronauts could answer them.

Digging for history

One of their top priorities will be uncovering the Moon’s past — starting with how it got made in the first place.

4.5 billion years ago, a giant collision between Earth and a protoplanet may have spun off debris that went on to form the Moon. While researchers generally agree that this is the most likely story, though, there are still pieces that don’t fit together. For instance, rocks brought back from the Apollo missions have particular chemical signatures that are surprisingly similar to those of Earth’s outer layers. That fact may be hard to explain if much of the material that became the Moon originally came from the would-be planet, called Theia. But it depends on exactly what Theia was like, and how it smashed into Earth.