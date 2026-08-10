The Planetary Society launches 2026 Sweepstakes

The Planetary Society announced the launch of a new sweepstakes in partnership with TapKat. One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to Egypt with Sirius Travel to view the 2027 Solar Eclipse, a pair of Celestron EclipSmart 10x42mm Solar Porro Binoculars, and an astronomical watch from Earth Moves.

The Total Solar Eclipse Expedition in Egypt is a fundraising campaign that will help the Planetary Society to continue its mission of exploring worlds, finding life, and protecting the Earth from asteroids. It launches August 10 and will run through December 10, 2026. Drawing will take place on December 18th at noon PT, at which time a winner will be announced.

Sirius Travel’s Eclipse tour is a 10-day, 9-night cruise which includes the August 2, 2027 viewing of the longest total solar eclipse for the next 87 years from Luxor, Egypt. The Celestron EclipSmart binoculars can be used to safely view the sun. EarthMoves watches are elegant timepieces that display real near-Earth celestial mechanics - including lunar orbit and tides - right on your wrist. These prizes are made possible through generous partnerships with Sirius Travel, Celestron, and EarthMoves.

The past year’s Celestial Escape to Mauna Kea sweepstakes drew 11,788 entries and raised $542,800 for The Planetary Society’s mission. "Every single entry in this sweepstakes was a vote for the power of space exploration," said Bill Nye, Chief Ambassador of The Planetary Society. "Thanks to this remarkable community of supporters, we can keep working to inspire a worldwide community and advance the scientific exploration of space."