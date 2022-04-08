The value of knowledge

It won’t cost you a dime to celebrate LightSail 2. Sailing the Light, the feature-length documentary that tells the story of our crowdfunded solar sailing mission, is now available to stream for free in its entirety. Whether you’re new to The Planetary Society or have been with us throughout the mission, we’re certain you’ll enjoy the moving story of how tens of thousands of ordinary people came together to make this groundbreaking technology demonstration possible.

Neptune beckons, but getting there won’t be cheap. A voyage to the mysterious blue planet would need to be a Flagship class mission, NASA’s most expensive category. The upcoming Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey, which sets the priorities for the next decade of exploration, will decide whether a mission to Neptune is worth the investment. Brenda Clyde and Kirby Runyon, two leaders of the proposed Neptune Odyssey mission, join this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about why an ice giant orbiter is long overdue.

How does Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affect the International Space Station? The Planetary Society’s senior space policy adviser Casey Dreier unpacks the potential effects that the war may have on cooperation in space, most notably on the International Space Station, in a recent interview with Cheddar News.