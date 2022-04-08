The Downlink • Apr 08, 2022
The value of knowledge
Space Snapshot
If money talks, it has a lot to say about the red planet. Humanity has spent more money exploring Mars than any other world. The investment is definitely worthwhile, yielding discoveries that have dramatically expanded our understanding of our cosmic neighbor, our own planet, and our place in the cosmos. This stunning mosaic is made of 100 images acquired by NASA’s Viking orbiter in 1980, showing a hemisphere of Mars focused on the Syrtis Major region (the dark area at the right). Image credit: NASA/JPL/USGS.
Mission Briefings
Inspired by The Planetary Society’s Lightsail 2 mission, a French startup is developing its own solar sails. The Paris-based company, Gama, recently raised 2 million euros ($2.2 million USD) to begin work. In an interview, Gama’s co-founder, Andrew Nutter, said his company “tried to learn as much as possible” from LightSail 2 and hopes to improve upon it by doing away with booms for stabilization. Pictured: An artist’s impression of Gama’s solar sail at Saturn. Image credit: Gama.
They grow up so fast: Hubble has spotted a Jupiter-like baby planet forming pretty strangely. The protoplanet, called AB Aurigae b, appears to be growing in a “top-down” fashion. Whereas developing planets are expected to get larger as their core amasses different gases and materials, this world-to-be seems to be forming due to gravity breaking apart a large planetary disk.
From The Planetary Society
It won’t cost you a dime to celebrate LightSail 2. Sailing the Light, the feature-length documentary that tells the story of our crowdfunded solar sailing mission, is now available to stream for free in its entirety. Whether you’re new to The Planetary Society or have been with us throughout the mission, we’re certain you’ll enjoy the moving story of how tens of thousands of ordinary people came together to make this groundbreaking technology demonstration possible.
Neptune beckons, but getting there won’t be cheap. A voyage to the mysterious blue planet would need to be a Flagship class mission, NASA’s most expensive category. The upcoming Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey, which sets the priorities for the next decade of exploration, will decide whether a mission to Neptune is worth the investment. Brenda Clyde and Kirby Runyon, two leaders of the proposed Neptune Odyssey mission, join this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about why an ice giant orbiter is long overdue.
How does Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affect the International Space Station? The Planetary Society’s senior space policy adviser Casey Dreier unpacks the potential effects that the war may have on cooperation in space, most notably on the International Space Station, in a recent interview with Cheddar News.
What's Up
Low in the eastern pre-dawn sky you can find super-bright Venus, reddish Mars, and yellowish Saturn. If you happen to have a solar telescope, you’ll be able to see the increased number of sunspots that are occurring on our star right now. Learn more at planetary.org/night-sky.
Wow of the Week
If you happen to have a spare million dollars lying around, you could own a piece of the Moon. The auction house Bonhams is selling five scanning electron microscope aluminum sample stubs (pictured) topped with black carbon tape containing lunar dust from the Apollo 11 mission. These particular samples are the only lunar material from the Apollo program that is legally allowed to be sold, thanks to their unusual history of private ownership. The auction house expects the samples to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million USD. Image credit: Bonhams.
