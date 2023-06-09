The scientific truth is out there

The Psyche mission is officially back on track. The mission to the metallic asteroid of the same name faced major setbacks causing it to miss its original launch date in 2022, but NASA has stated that the mission team has been making outstanding progress and the spacecraft (pictured here in a facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center) is expected to meet its new launch date in October 2023. Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky.

If you’re a student inspired by Psyche, NASA wants to hear from you. The Psyche Inspired program brings undergraduate students from any discipline or major together to share the excitement, innovation, and scientific and engineering content of NASA’s Psyche mission with the public in new ways through artistic and creative works. Applications for the 2023-2024 academic year are now open.

Want to send your name to Europa? You’re invited to add your name to NASA’s Europa Clipper mission before the spacecraft begins its journey to Jupiter’s moon in October 2024. The names will fly along with an original poem by U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón.

Everyone knows that fried food is the key to happiness, even for astronauts. Researchers from the University of Thessaloniki in Greece have found that it’s possible to fry food in microgravity, meaning future astronauts could get to enjoy the ultimate comfort foods while exploring the Cosmos.