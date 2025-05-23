Taking the time to see the light

Space Advocate Update

We’ve been busy working to save NASA science

On Monday, more than 150 congressional staff, space professionals, and Members of Congress kicked off the Planetary Science Caucus in a reception hosted by The Planetary Society on Capitol Hill. The caucus has led the bipartisan pushback against the drastic cuts proposed to NASA next year. A letter calling for the restoration of $9 billion to NASA science garnered 83 co-signatories from 28 states, both Republicans and Democrats. A companion letter, led by Senator Mark Kelly, is now in circulation in the Senate.

The House Space & Aeronautics Subcommittee also recently held a hearing on planetary defense, one of the core areas of interest here at The Planetary Society. We provided a written statement entered into the congressional record which highlighted both the amazing progress made in planetary defense and that this critical activity is funded by NASA Science, which is facing a 47% cut in FY 2026.

Everyone can sign our new petition in support of NASA and space science

The Planetary Society launched an online petition open to anyone in the world who wants to support space science and exploration. Our advocacy team will hand-deliver these signatures to leaders in Congress next month, during the start of budget deliberations. We’re halfway to our goal of 5,000 signatures — can you help put us over the top?

Want to do more?

See our NASA Budget Action Center for more on the latest developments and how you can help.

Pictured: Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye (center) with Planetary Science Caucus co-chairs Don Bacon (R-RE, left) and Judy Chu (D-CA, right) at the kick-off event. Image credit: Office of Rep. Chu.