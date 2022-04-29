Surreal solar sights

Will YOU take your place in space today? We need 500 new members by May 15 to change the future of space exploration! Join Today!

Do we need to send humans into space? Won't robots soon be smart enough and capable enough to do this dangerous work for us? These and other questions are explored by Martin Rees, Britain's Astronomer Royal, and astrophysicist Don Goldsmith in their thought-provoking new book, "The End of Astronauts: Why Robots are the Future of Exploration." They present their arguments on the April 27 edition of Planetary Radio.