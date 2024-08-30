The Downlink • Aug 30, 2024
Super-size it
Space Snapshot
This view down the length of the Europa Clipper spacecraft's solar panels, taken during their alignment and installation at Kennedy Space Center, shows just how huge the spacecraft and its panels are. The super-sized solar arrays will help the spacecraft generate enough power to fuel its investigation of Jupiter’s moon Europa, which is five times farther from the Sun than Earth is. Europa Clipper is on track to launch as soon as Oct. 10. This image is one of our choices for the coolest space pics of the month. Image credit: NASA / Frank Michaux.
Fact Worth Sharing
Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft NASA has ever built for planetary exploration. Its solar arrays are also the biggest NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission.
Mission Briefings
JWST has found rogue planets that may have formed like stars. The space telescope observed the young nebula NGC1333 (pictured), a star-forming cluster about a thousand light-years away in the Perseus constellation, and spotted six likely rogue planets. These objects, only slightly larger than Jupiter and not gravitationally bound to any star, may have been born through the same processes that create stars. Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Scholz, K. Muzic, A. Langeveld, R. Jayawardhana.
China is planning an exoplanet mission to look for Earthlike worlds. The mission, named Earth 2.0 or ET, would use six wide-field optical telescopes to look for transits of Earth-sized planets in the habitable zones around Sun-like stars. The Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, which proposed the mission, is aiming for a 2028 launch.
Researchers in China have extracted water from Chang’e-5 lunar samples. By heating samples of lunar regolith brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission at very high temperatures, researchers were able to produce water through a chemical reaction involving iron oxides in the regolith and hydrogen. This process could potentially be used to produce water during long-duration crewed lunar missions.
Debris from the DART impact could create meteor showers in a few years. Using simulations based on particle trajectories, researchers have found that debris from NASA's DART mission could potentially reach Mars and Earth within the next decade. As that debris collided with our atmosphere, it would cause meteor showers that could be predicted in advance.
Work on NEO Surveyor is underway. Engineering teams at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are installing and aligning mirrors for the asteroid-hunting space telescope and beginning work on other spacecraft components. The mission is expected to launch in late 2027.
From The Planetary Society
The VIPER lunar mission is facing cancellation. The Planetary Society has issued a statement in opposition to the proposed cancellation and disassembly of NASA’s VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) project. The rover mission would help determine the origin, distribution, and abundance of water on the Moon, essential to establishing a permanent human presence on the lunar surface. Read the full statement here. Pictured: An artist’s impression of NASA’s VIPER rover moving down a ramp of Astrobotic’s Griffin lander. Image credit: Astrobotic.
This week on PlanRad: A commercial space news roundup. The latest episode of Planetary Radio covers the fate of the Boeing Starliner astronauts, the imploding and exploding adventures of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, and a brief look forward to SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission. Plus, catch up on the European Space Agency's Ramses mission to asteroid Apophis and get some tips on how to deal with space rocks.
The Planetary Society welcomes a new Zed Factor Fellow. This fellowship program empowers aspiring aerospace professionals from historically excluded backgrounds through practical hands-on experience, leadership training, and community. Elizabeth Koenck, a student at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., will be working on special advocacy projects with The Planetary Society for her fellowship.
New in the member community
This month in the Planetary Society book club: the music of space. Join Mat Kaplan and Chris Carberry for a live virtual event on Monday, Sept. 2, to discuss Chris' book “The Music of Space: Scoring the Cosmos in Film and Television.” It was our pick for this month's members-only book club. Members can join the event in the online member community and participate in the discussion with the author. Not yet a member? Join today. Image credit: McFarland Books.
What's Up
There are lots of planets in the evening skies this week. Catch super bright Venus in the west, setting shortly after the Sun. Yellowish Saturn rises in the evening east, followed by very bright Jupiter and reddish Mars later in the night.
Wow of the Week
This painting by Planetary Society member Brian Wilson of Auckland, New Zealand, shows the Milky Way galaxy stretching across the night sky above the ocean. Only a super-wide painting like this can capture the glorious breadth of our galaxy. We definitely recommend clicking through to get the full effect of its beauty. Image credit: Brian Wilson.
