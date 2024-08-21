The Planetary Society’s Statement on VIPER’s Path Forward

“Canceling VIPER undermines the scientific credibility of NASA’s Artemis campaign and the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on the lunar surface. The rover — managed by NASA’s Ames Research Center and built by Johnson Space Center — would help determine the origin, distribution, and abundance of water on the Moon at scales relevant to future human explorers. It is the most significant U.S. science mission planned at the Moon this decade.

The Planetary Society appreciates that NASA is considering commercial and international partners to continue the project. We urge NASA to prioritize the mission's continuation and to consider the full range of landing systems being developed for the Moon that could deliver VIPER to the surface this decade. Any opportunity at landing is preferable to disassembling an already-built rover and missing out on the scientific results.

NASA has spent nearly half a billion dollars of U.S. taxpayer money on VIPER as a science mission. To ensure this investment serves the public, NASA should prioritize the project’s scientific output, regardless of how it moves forward. This includes supporting the multi-institutional, multi-state science team already selected for the mission, which knows best how to operate the instruments, pursue its scientific goals, and find water on the Moon.

This project’s proposed cancelation is yet another casualty of under-funding NASA’s science programs. Since 2020, NASA has lost over $1 billion of buying power in its science portfolio due to congressionally enacted cuts, NASA funding decisions, and inflation. Current and proposed missions are being delayed and canceled, not because of poor performance or lack of quality science, but because of arbitrary budget caps. The Planetary Society continues to urge Congress and the Administration to restore NASA’s science portfolio to at least $9 billion per year to maintain U.S. leadership in space exploration and science. Restored funding provides NASA the flexibility to continue VIPER without impacting other important science initiatives.

VIPER’s prospecting for lunar water is top priority science on the Moon and makes Artemis more than just a repeat of the Apollo Program. Despite its immediate success, Apollo ended only three years after its first landing. Artemis is designed to be different by incorporating both science and long-term sustainability into its strategy. VIPER exemplifies the United States’ commitment to both, as well as the nation’s commitment to global leadership in science, resource prospecting, and lunar exploration during a period of increased competition at and around the Moon. We believe the project should continue.”