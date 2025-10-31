Spooky scary solar storms

The Cosmos is very much part of life on Earth. Historian Dagomar Degroot joins this week’s Planetary Radio to explore how shifting solar cycles, volcanic eruptions on Venus, Martian dust storms, and even mistaken sightings of lunar forests have influenced life, science, and society on Earth. Pictured: Aurorae like these, seen from the International Space Station, are caused by solar particles. Image credit: NASA/ISS Expedition 23.

Get to know ESCAPADE. The twin-spacecraft NASA mission to explore Mars’ magnetic field and atmosphere is due to launch as soon as Nov. 9, 2025. Learn more about how this unique mission could teach us about how the red planet became less habitable over time.

How can we build a new Moon program while slashing science funding? On a special episode of StarTalk, Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye and Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier take over Neil deGrasse Tyson’s podcast to unpack the budget threat facing NASA Science and what it could mean for the future of exploration.

Take a voyage to the moons of the Solar System. The Planetary Society’s very own public education specialist, Kate Howells, is the author of “Moons: The Mysteries and Marvels of Our Solar System,” this month’s pick for the Society’s virtual book club. Planetary Society members can join Kate in a virtual Q&A on Monday, Nov. 3. This event is exclusive to members — if you haven’t joined already, now is the time!

