Space tech of the past, present, and future

The Artemis II mission is coming together. The Orion spacecraft (pictured) that will carry astronauts around the Moon has been added to its Space Launch System rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. This completes the rocket's assembly ahead of a launch targeted for as early as Feb. 5, 2026. Image credit: NASA.

Jared Isaacman is back in the running for NASA administrator. Acting administrator Sean Duffy recently met with Isaacman and other potential candidates. President Trump nominated Isaacman for the position in January but withdrew the nomination in May.

Hera and Europa Clipper will pass through 3I/ATLAS' tail. The two planetary spacecraft, both en route to their targets, will be downstream of the interstellar comet’s ion tail in the coming weeks. A recent paper proposes using the spacecraft’s instruments to study the ion tail during each of their immersion periods.