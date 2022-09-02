Space rocks!

The Voyager missions are the true rock stars of space exploration. The twin spacecraft explored Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and many of their moons before heading into interstellar space. They also each carried a record (pictured) encoded with 115 photographs, greetings in 55 languages, a 12-minute montage of sounds on Earth, and 90 minutes of music (including some rock, of course). This week’s Planetary Radio celebrates this 45-year journey across the Solar System and beyond, featuring a special interview with Ann Druyan, creative director for the golden records. Image credit: NASA.

Could life exist on planets around binary stars? At least half the stars in our galaxy exist in pairs. Many such binary star systems have planets in orbit around them, but could these planets hold life? Our latest article explores the habitability of planets in the chaotic conditions of binary systems.

The Planetary Society and JAXA are teaming up! Last week, The Planetary Society hosted top leaders from JAXA (the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) at our headquarters in Pasadena, CA, to explore ideas for collaboration on education and public outreach initiatives.