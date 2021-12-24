Space is always worth the wait

5,000 years of Mars exploration and counting. A new book from space historian William Sheehan and planetary scientist Jim Bell traces the history of humankind’s relationship with Mars, stretching back more than five millennia. The authors of “Discovering Mars” join this week’s Planetary Radio to look at what we’ve learned about the Red Planet, from the earliest naked-eye observations to the most cutting-edge robotic exploration. Pictured: A composite of images taken by Mariner 4, one of the first missions to fly by Mars. Image credit: NASA/JPL. Bonus: If you liked the Jupiter approach animation, check out this animation of NASA’s Mariner 6 spacecraft’s approach to Mars in 1969.

JWST demands patience, but there are good reasons for it. Even after it finally launches, we’ll have to wait six months for the first science images from the space telescope. The explanation, which JWST scientist and Planetary Society vice president Heidi Hammel outlines in a new article, reminds us just how magnificently complicated this instrument is. The wait will pay off; the first imaging targets have already been selected, each chosen to show off JWST’s impressive capabilities.