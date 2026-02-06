Setting our sights

NASA’s Perseverance rover took an AI-guided drive on Mars. This was Perseverance’s first trajectory guided by an artificial intelligence program, which analyzed terrain data to plan a safe route. This demonstration will help determine whether systems like this could enhance the efficiency of advanced autonomy on future robotic missions. Pictured: A still from an animation showing Perseverance’s AI-guided drive. Black lines snaking out in front of the rover show potential path options, and pale blue lines show the track the rover’s wheels actually took. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Juno and Galileo data are yielding insights into Europa. NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently measured the thickness of Jupiter’s icy moon’s shell, suggesting it is about 29 kilometers (18 miles) thick, with small cracks and pores in near-surface ice. In a separate study, analysis of data from NASA’s earlier Galileo mission shows ammonia-bearing compounds on Europa’s surface, suggesting there could be complex subsurface chemistry and cryovolcanism.

Axiom Space will conduct the fifth private flight to the ISS. The Ax-5 mission will send astronauts to the International Space Station as early as January 2027, supporting NASA’s strategy to expand commercial capabilities in low-Earth orbit.

Researchers have resurrected an ancient enzyme. The once-extinct enzyme nitrogenase was first used by organisms on Earth 3.2 billion years ago. By recreating it in the lab, researchers can study how it might show up as a biosignature on other worlds where alien life may look very different from modern-day Earth life.