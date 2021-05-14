Seeking Small Worlds

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx has begun its two-year journey back home. The spacecraft, which reached the asteroid Bennu in 2018, is carrying about 60 grams (roughly 2 ounces) of rock sampled from it. OSIRIS-REx will deposit its samples in the Utah desert. Pictured: An illustration of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona.

After much anticipation and alarm, a Long March 5B rocket made an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Debris from the 25-ton rocket fell into the Indian Ocean and thankfully, no one was hurt. The day before the rocket fell, Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan joined The Rachel Maddow Show to fill the public in on the details.

Perseverance recorded stunning sound and video of Ingenuity as the helicopter made its fourth flight. If you listen closely you can hear the deep hum of Ingenuity’s blades spinning along with the sound of Martian winds. After The Planetary Society campaigned for microphones on Mars for many decades, this is music to our ears.

NASA and Axiom have signed a deal for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. A firm date hasn’t been set, but NASA says the mission will take place no sooner than January 2022.